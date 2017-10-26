Garden Tour at 33rd Avenue

The 33rd Avenue North Grow-Way is a garden project in the McKinley and Folwell neighborhoods. It includes a self-guided walking tour which is .6 mile one way. This year folks picked up a tour brochure at Cityview Performing Arts Magnet Elementary School, Fremont Clinic or Serendripity Spot, and made their way along 33rd Avenue – from 4th St. on the east to Fremont Ave. on the west – to explore flower and plant patches and water-wise demonstrations hosted by neighbors and people you may know. They looked for markers numbered 1-16 to learn more about native plant habitat and conservation techniques to use at home, school or work.

The Grow-Way came together because local beekeepers, farmers, neighbors, stakeholders and municipal agencies expressed interest in being water-wise, growing bee-friendly habitat, and conserving and creating resources important to Northside food systems. About a dozen businesses and organizations came together to launch and coordinate the project.

“The plantings not only generated additional pollination opportunities on the Northside, but improved the appearance of our clinic site,” said Steven Knutson, Executive Director, Neighborhood HealthSource/Fremont Clinic.

“It’s great to see connections of people and plants being made down 33rd Avenue,” said homeowner and Grow-Way participant, Sharon El-Amin.

For info about the project, volunteering or hosting a site call 612-564-3478. Funding for the 33rd Avenue North Grow-Way was provided by the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization.

Written by Kelley Skumautz