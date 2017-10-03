Folwell Community Night: Listening Sessions Moving from listening to action

This past August Folwell neighborhood residents participated in the first listening session dedicated exclusively for them to address issues they are facing and ideas for their community. More than 25 neighbors attended, representing a wide diversity of Folwell. The Center for Urban and Regional Affairs (CURA) helped co-host the event with their organizer Malik Holt-Shabazz in the Neighborhood Leadership and Organizing Program. Snacks were provided by Grandmother’s cookies (a local resident and baker preserving the history of grandma’s thumbprint butter cookies).

It was exciting to discuss the prospects of how this conversational space could be used in the future. We laid the groundwork for what a safe space looks like when dealing with difficult topics and conversations such as housing, police relations, gentrification and funding.

There was a collective knowledge that everything Folwell needs to grow strong and more connected is right within the beautiful diverse community inside its borders. Being an overburdened, under represented neighborhood, there is much work to be done in supporting residents and creating viable programs and communication.

With the first Listening Session under our belt, we move onto more specific topics. Join us on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Folwell Park. Our September 28 topic was What do you want to see for your Neighborhood Organization? Upcoming topics: October 26, What does serving on a neighborhood board entail? November 30, How can we celebrate/honor the cultures of Folwell?

Questions or more info? Contact Dani Tietjen at danielle.tietjen@gmail.com. To receive updates, and ensure you don’t miss what’s going on, join the Folwell Neighborhood Minneapolis Facebook group.