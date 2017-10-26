And the 2017 Minnesota Nonprofit Award for Innovation goes to… Hopewell Music!

Hopewell Music, North Minneapolis’ premier music school, is gaining a reputation for excellence statewide. On October 13 Hopewell was honored with the 2017 Minnesota Nonprofit Award for Innovation in their mission. What is that mission? Hopewell Music strives to enrich lives and empower the North Minneapolis community through accessible high-quality music education. To fulfill that mission, Hopewell offers low-cost to free lessons and instrument rentals to community members of all ages and all abilities, and also offers nearly 20 free concerts and community events in North Minneapolis every year.

In addition to being recognized by the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, Hopewell had a special guest at their Open House & Student Recital on October 14. Senator Bobby Joe Champion came to visit with the Hopewell Music community and to watch student performances. After the student recital, Senator Champion gathered for a photo with student performers and spoke with Hopewell’s leadership about opportunities for Hopewell students to get involved in upcoming performances.

Written by Shelby Joy Adams