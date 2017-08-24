Wirth Coop Grocery is open

The Wirth Grocery Coop Store at 1835 Penn Ave. N officially opened its doors on August 10. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The store is stocked with organic and conventional foods based on survey results. Come shop at the store and support the local coop. If there are any foods you’d like to see, be sure to request it — this is our community store.

For membership, you can join at wirth.coop/becoming-an-owner/. You do not need a coop membership to shop at the store. If you’re on Facebook, like the Wirth Coop page so you can stay current on news, activities and feedback: facebook.com/wirth.coop/.