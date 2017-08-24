Northside Healing Concert

The artist Charles Caldwell’s mural graces the façade of the Fourth St. Saloon where the Healing Concert will be held on August 27. Photo by Rebecca Branch.

Don’t miss the free North Minneapolis Community Healing Concert on Sunday, August 27 from 3-8 p.m. at the Fourth St. Saloon, 328 West Broadway. This family friendly event is intended to bring the community together with music, food and fellowship.

Fourth St. Saloon owner Mike Oker says, “We’ve got a ton of community support and will be giving away school supplies and backpacks, and we’ll be hosting tables for youth organizations to try to help give [our] youth some options. The event will include dynamite live music, a ton of really good food, a bounce house, cotton candy, and all kinds of stuff for the kids to do…this event will also bring North Minneapolis together to show the world how we do things when times get tough.”

The Healing Concert is organized by Hawthorne Neighborhood Council and Jordan Area Community Concerns Council, and sponsored by Northside businesses and organizations.