Summer Camp Capri students got some inspiration for their performance of Disney’s The Lion King JR at the Minnesota Zoo. They perform next on August 10 at the Capri Theater.

Summer Camp Capri presents Disney’s The Lion King JR at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 10 at the Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway. The performance is free and open to the public.

Summer Camp Capri middle school-age students will bring the African savannah to life with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale. Capri Teaching Artists Dennis Spears and Greta Oglesby direct the show.

Summer Camp Capri is a free, five-week, five-day-a-week arts-immersion program that gives students the opportunity to explore theater, dance, music, the written word and visual art – and see what really sparks their imaginations. In addition to rehearsing and performing the play, they create sets, make masks, write poems and learn to play hand drums. Students also have the privilege to work with many talented teaching artists including Oglesby, Spears, T. Mychael Rambo, Diane Robinson of Hollywood Studio of Dance, hand drummer Chico Perez and visual artist Andrew Young.

“Our goals are to help students find their gifts, increase their confidence and create harmony, on-stage and off,” said Capri Director James Scott. “Camp Capri is really an exercise in artistry and good citizenship as our students work and play together, day after day, building trust, learning about themselves and each other, and creating what will surely be a masterful performance.”

More info: Capri Director James Scott at 612-643-2024 or JScott@pcyc-mpls.org.