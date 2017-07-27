Spoken Word at the Story Garden

The Story Garden at 35th and Humboldt, known for gathering youth from all over the streets, hosted Spoken Word on July 9 with beloved local artist, Joe Davis.

Joe has a gift of creating sacred space, ushering participants to open their hearts and minds to the truth he brings. His open spirit is accompanied by his inclusive and interactive presentation. Valuing and upholding the stories created in the garden is as important as giving tools to help people understand and find worth in the story they each individually bring. Joe not only performed, but also led the audience in a host of different activities to engage their own creative muse; to empower the young folks present to experience that art and storytelling are crafts for everyone, not just special folks who get to be behind the mic. Sharing space with Joe and these young kids and their families feels like capturing that perfect moment that only comes every so often. Thank you Joe for bringing your gift and art and power to the garden! Please check out Joedavispoetry.com for more info, or check out Hcubed on Friday nights in Harrison.

Beyond providing direct free access to healthy food for those who live in Folwell, the Story Garden’s purpose is to actively value residents and provide a safe place where all are welcome. It is a peaceful space where stories are created, celebrated and held. Once a month we strive to host a storytelling event through movies, Spoken Word, music or stories around the fire. To learn more about the garden, events we host, food ready for picking, and community meals, find us on Facebook (The Story Garden) or contact the garden manager, Dani Tietjen, at danielle.tietjen@gmail.com.

Photo by Debbie Tallen