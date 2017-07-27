Lush Country closes out the 10th season of Live on the Drive

The annual Northside summer concert series Live on the Drive will close out its 10th year with an all-star performance by Lush Country on Thursday, August 10, from 6-8 p.m. (rain date July 20). This is the third of three concerts held outdoors this summer on the scenic Victory Memorial Drive at 34th Avenue North, one of the most beautiful concert settings in the city.

Lush Country is a swingin’, seven-piece band that plays vintage country songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s – from Eddy Arnold to Tammy Wynette and back again – just perfect for a summer night on the Drive!

The members of Lush Country are an amazing group of longtime Twin Cities headliners and A Prairie Home Companion veterans including the always delightful Dan Chouinard on keys and accordion, with Prudence Johnson on vocals, Gary Raynor, Richard Kriehn, Pete Johnson, Gary Rue and Joe Savage.

Lush Country is playing to sold-out houses wherever they perform. Come and see why!

Come with an appetite too, and enjoy dinner from food vendors Sandy’s and Mama Donato’s Woodfired Pizza – and treat yourself to a gelato from Nona Rosa’s. Stay after the concert for a movie at dusk, featuring Moana, right at the Live on the Drive concert site. And remember, our “green” event features recycling and composting, diverting 93 percent of materials out of the waste stream in previous years.

Be sure to invite your neighbors and bring your friends to this family-friendly, all-ages event!

Live on the Drive is presented by the Cleveland Neighborhood Association together with our founding partner, North Memorial Health. Other sponsors include the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, Excel Energy, Victory Neighborhood Association, Camden Lions, Insight News, KFAI Radio, 89.9 KMOJ, Healy Creative, NorthNews, Victory Neighborhood Association, Burns Law Firm and the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council. This activity is funded, in part, by appropriations from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the State’s general fund, and its arts and cultural heritage fund that was created by a vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008.

Live on the Drive brings people together from across the Northside and throughout the greater Twin Cities to hear extraordinary music and to celebrate summer, good health and Northside city living. For info call 612-588-1155 or visit LiveOnTheDrive.org.