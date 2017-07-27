Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul presents Hidden Figures

Duchess Harris, whose grandmother worked at NASA from 1943-1966, leads the discussion after Hidden Figures, 7 p.m. Thursday, August 3 at the Capri.

The Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul and the Capri Theater present Hidden Figures, with discussion leader Duchess Harris at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 3 at the Capri, 2027 West Broadway. Tickets to First Thursday Films are $5; purchase in advance at mspfilm.org or at the door the night of the show.

Based on the non-fiction best seller by Margot Lee Shetterly, Hidden Figures tells the story of three brilliant African-American women, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson, who were the brains behind the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. Hidden Figures was directed by Theodore Melfi.

This month’s post-film discussion will be led by Duchess Harris who brings a unique and personal perspective on the film to the conversation. Harris is the co-author of Hidden Human Computers: The Black Women of NASA, which discusses how, in the 1940s, Black women made critical contributions to NASA. Harris is also the granddaughter of Miriam Daniel Mann, who worked at NASA from 1943-1966. We’ll hear Harris’ insights on her grandmother’s work, and that of the other “hidden human computers” at NASA who changed history. Currently Harris is a Professor and Chair of American Studies at Macalester College in Saint Paul.

Come for the movie and stay for the conversation after every First Thursdays film. September 7, Fences with discussion leader Lou Bellamy; October 5, Raising Bertie with Robin Hickman; November 2, Get Out with Michael Starrbury; and December 7 Moonlight with T. Mychael Rambo and Harry Waters, Jr.

