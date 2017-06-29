Great book deals at the library

The Friends of Webber Park Library (FWPL) invite you to their first book sale at the new Webber Park Library, 4440 Humboldt.

The sale will consist of used books, in good condition. There will be a variety of books from all genres, including fiction and non-fiction; books for adults and books for children. The cost for books is minimal, and with just a couple of dollars you will go home with an armload of books.

The book sale will be held on Saturday, July 22. If you are a member of the Friends of Hennepin County Library – which includes the FWPL – you can come before the official opening and shop from 9-10 a.m. Remember to bring your membership card. The sale will open to the public at 10 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

The FWPL was founded by Mary Martinson and a small group of concerned citizens in 2007, shortly after the library was reopened after being shuttered for one year. The FWPL has held a number of book sales over the years, and the proceeds from these sales, along with donations, has enabled the FWPL to support the library by purchasing books, funding special presentations, and purchasing other items that have enhanced the operations of the library. If you have been to the new library you may have noticed the light table in the children’s area. This, along with a number of other children’s programming materials, were donated by the FWPL to support a welcoming and educational children’s area in our new library.

Proceeds from this sale will support more Webber Park Library programming, including an author reading by Mai Neng Moua this fall, and games for an “international game day” at the library, date TBD.

Another idea in the works is a Michael Jackson Thriller dance class – more on that later. Additionally the FWPL with contribute to the Hennepin County Library book collections. FWPL President Kate Petersen invites you to come see the new library and shop for bargains!