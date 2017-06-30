Camden Farmers’ Market is opening on July 13

The Camden Farmers’ Market, at 4400 Osseo Road, will open its 10th season on July 13 and will be open every Thursday through October 5 from 3-7 p.m. The market has grown and shifted over the years, but its goal remains the same: connect neighbors through healthy foods. This year, Greater Twin Cities United Way and the General Mills Foundation have invested in the market which will allow the Victory neighborhood to have a paid market manager for the first time in its history. The new manager will work to bring even more customers to the market and to grow its vendor and volunteer base.

Here is a preview of some of the vendors that will be selling at the market this summer:

Heide Farms- Jennifer Heide’s children loved playing with their neighbors’ baby chicks. Soon enough, that transitioned into the Heide family taking over a farm where the whole family could have chicks of their own. Now, five years later, the Heides have teens who help raise and sell soy-free chicken and eggs.

Park Hill Farm- After Laurie Ford retired from her job as a biology professor, she and her husband decided to turn their lifelong hobby of gardening into a second career and purchased Park Hill Farm. They now spend their days growing a variety of fruits and vegetables, and specialize in selling homemade jams, jellies, salsa and honey.

Thirsty Whale Bakery- Sisters Megan and Sarah Bignell started baking out of their home just one year ago. But, with Sarah’s business savvy and Megan’s award-winning decorating skills, the demand for Thirty Whale Bakery’s goods will allow them to open a storefront in Webber-Camden later this year. Until then, you can find their delicious cupcakes, breads and cookies at the market.

Join these and other great vendors at this year’s Camden Farmers’ Market. The market kicks off on Thursday, July 13 with a special appearance by DJ A-Quil. Follow the market on Facebook to stay up-to-date on its activities- facebook.com/CamdenFarmersMarketMpls.

Regular volunteers are needed to help set up and take down the market and check-in vendors. If you would like to volunteer contact 612-529-9558 or camdenfarmersmarket@gmail.com.