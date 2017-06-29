Building in the rain

Even a constant rain on June 22 didn’t deter these volunteers with Rebuilding Together Twin Cities from building a new, handicap friendly, wide-step system to the home of Camden resident Buzzy Bohn. These new steps will make it easier for her to get in and out of her home with her walker.

Rebuilding Together helps transform the lives of low-income homeowners by improving the safety and health of their homes and revitalizing our communities. They work year-round to preserve affordable homeownership, build healthy neighborhoods and ensure that homeowners in need can live independently in safe and healthy homes. For info visit rebuildingtogether-twincities.org.