Upper Harbor Terminal Community Meetings – help shape our river park

Upper Harbor Terminal Community Engagement Meeting: On Monday, May 30 the community is invited to attend an informal community meeting to learn about the Upper Harbor Terminal site and to provide input that will help shape its redevelopment into a mix of riverfront parkland and private development. Meet at MPRB, 2117 W. River Rd., 7-8 p.m. There will be a presentation, with opportunities for input during the presentation. Family members are welcome, and snacks will be available. The general goals of this meeting will be to develop an understanding of the personal connections of the community to the site; acquire the language to talk about destinations with the community; and document the experiences that shape community members’ perceptions of the project. Hosted by City of Minneapolis, Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board and Above the Falls Community Advisory Committee.

Upper Harbor Terminal Community Open House: The community is invited to attend an open house on Thursday, June 8 to learn more about the Upper Harbor Terminal site and to provide input that will help shape its redevelopment into a mix of riverfront parkland and private development. Cityview School, 3350 N. 4th St.; feel free to attend any time between 5-7 p.m.; there will not be a formal presentation. The meeting will be family-friendly, and refreshments will be available. This will be an interactive workshop to help us develop an understanding of the personal connections of the community to the site; acquire the language to talk about destinations with the community; and document the experiences that shape community members’ perceptions of the project. Hosted by City of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board.

Learn about the future of the Upper Harbor at upperharbormpls.com.