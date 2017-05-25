New carbon monoxide law will affect boaters and save lives

Sophia’s Law is named for seven-year-old Sophia Baechler, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning while boating on Lake Minnetonka. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that can be toxic even in very small quantities since its effects are cumulative over time. Whether inside, outside, underway or anchored, passengers of many types of boats with a motor can quickly become victims of CO poisoning. A quick inspection every time you operate your boat can save a life; carbon monoxide poisonings are preventable.

For info on how to get a free vessel safety check, visit vesselsafetycheck.org or call the DNR Boat and Water Program 651-259-5400 for more info.