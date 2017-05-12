Live on the Drive – keep it alive

The Cleveland Neighborhood’s annual Northside summer concert series Live on the Drive is back for it’s 10th year! Join us for another fun summer of music, culture and community. Live on the Drive brings people together from across the Northside and throughout the greater Twin Cities to hear extraordinary music and to celebrate summer, good health and Northside city living.

Last summer, over 4,500 people attended, and we expect even more will come out to see this summer’s incredible slate of Minneapolis-based musicians: Davina and the Vagabonds (June 8), Jayanthi Kyle (July 13), and Lush Country (August 10). The food trucks and Movies in the Park are back to finish out each concert night and more will round out what has become a staple of summer on the Northside.

We’ve established several levels of sponsorship and are glad to offer media sponsorship levels comparable to the in-kind value of media exposure you are able to offer. For your convenience, you can sponsor or donate either through mail or at LiveOnTheDrive.org.

We welcome your sponsorship questions and any requests for more information you may have. Contact Kesha Walker at the Cleveland Neighborhood Association: 612-588-1155 or cna@clevelandneighborhood.org.