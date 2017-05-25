Juneteenth
Celebrate this important moment in African American history
Free family-friendly festivals include crafts, cultural demonstrations, storytelling, singing,
drumming, theater and more!
North Regional Library: Sunday, June 11, 2-4 p.m., 1315 Lowry Ave. N.
Sumner Library: Thursday, June 22, 5-7 p.m., 611 Van White Memorial Blvd.
Webber Park Library: Saturday, June 24, 1-3 p.m., 4440 Humboldt Ave N,
ASL interpreters will be present. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
More info at hclib.org.