Creating IT Futures, Minneapolis Urban League & City of Minneapolis Bring IT-Ready Career Program

This summer Creating IT Futures, Minneapolis Urban League and the City of Minneapolis are offering the award-winning IT-Ready career program in downtown Minneapolis. IT-Ready trains and certifies information technology (IT) workers and helps place them into their first paid IT role. IT-Ready is part of the City of Minneapolis’ MSP TechHire initiative. To close the workforce skills gap in the high-tech economy, the MSP TechHire initiative enables diverse workers to access training, support and tech jobs across the Greater Minneapolis Region.

“Our MSP TechHire partnership keeps on giving, and continues to pave the way for a more prosperous economy,” said Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges. “I remain committed to continue investing in the development of human capital and making sure our workforce reflects the diversity of our Minneapolis community. I am grateful to Creating IT Futures, the Minneapolis Urban League, and the rest of our partners for sharing that commitment.”

The 8-week class run by Creating IT Futures will be hosted and funded by Minneapolis Urban League’s Urban Tech Jobs Program, with additional funds from the City of Minneapolis Employment and Training and The Minneapolis Foundation. IT-Ready is offered free of charge to students to help unemployed and under-employed individuals enter the IT field, which has a shortage of qualified workers.

“The Minneapolis Urban League is committed to connecting African descendants and other people of color to career opportunities and helping them achieve success. We chose to partner with Creating IT Futures because of their history of placing women and people of color in family-sustaining work. We are pleased to have the next class of IT-Ready participants launch their future in the IT industry at the Minneapolis Urban League,” said Steven Belton, president and CEO, Minneapolis Urban League.

Located at 2100 Plymouth Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411, the class begins on June 12 and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday until August 4. Applications are due by May 19. To demonstrate their commitment to the training and pursuing an IT career, IT-Ready students are allowed only one absence and two late days during the program.

“Minnesota’s future prosperity depends on the work we do now to build new career pathways in high-demand industries,” said Jo-Anne Stately, director of impact strategy for economic vitality, The Minneapolis Foundation. “Creating more opportunities Minneapolis residents to pursue careers in IT is a win for everyone – employers, workers, and our whole community.”

Only City of Minneapolis residents that are currently unemployed will be accepted into the June class. Beyond the class in downtown Minneapolis, Creating IT Futures also has two more classes in Edina this year, with courses starting August 14 and October 23 and open to anyone (male or female) 18 years or older. Applications for the next Edina class are due by July 21. Potential students can apply online for any IT-Ready class at www.creatingitfutures.org/apply.

“IT-Ready is a proven program. More than 85 percent of our students graduate and certify, with 80 percent also receiving full-time work in the industry,” said Sue Wallace, executive director, Minnesota, Creating IT Futures. “Our second class of the year is already underway in Edina, and we’re excited to partner with the Minneapolis Urban League to bring another IT-Ready class downtown in June.”

Whay Students Learn?

In the IT-Ready training, students get hands-on labs taking apart and building desktop computers and other hardware; learn about motherboards, printers, peripheral devices, memory and physical storage, connections and mobile devices; set up computer networks and troubleshoot networks, displays, printers, and operating systems; configure operating systems and hardware; and secure networks, systems and data.

All IT-Ready students also receive targeted professional development in key business “soft” skills such as professional communication and presentation, teamwork and collaboration, and critical thinking and problem solving. After completing training, the students sit for the CompTIA A+ certification exam which covers desktop and help-desk technical support duties and skills.

IT-Ready students receive:

Free tuition, books and learning materials,

More than 200 hours of classroom and hands-on training,

Qualification for a local, six-month, paid, on-the-job work experience, and

Certification vouchers toward the CompTIA A+ exam.

To see what’s required of IT-Ready students, potential students, employers and community partners can learn more at www.ITReady.com.



About MSP TechHire

In response to the rapid growth in tech jobs in the Minneapolis Saint Paul region, the City of Minneapolis along with three high-quality accelerated learning programs: PRIME Digital Academy, Creating IT Futures, and the Software Guild came together with 60 regional employers with the purpose of training and placing diverse workers into tech careers. The innovative work of this collaborative continued to gain momentum and in March of 2015 received national recognition when the President of the United States named the Minneapolis area one of the first TechHire regions in the nation. The initiative continues to grow with 369 employers engaging to date. Find more information out at www.MSPTechHire.org or follow us using #MSPTechHire and #TechHire on social media.

About Creating IT Futures

Founded in 1998 by CompTIA, Creating IT Futures is a 501(c)(3) charity with the mission of helping populations under-represented in the information technology industry and individuals who are lacking in opportunity to prepare for, secure, and be successful in IT careers. Learn more at www.creatingITfutures.org.

About the Minneapolis Urban League

Founded in 1926, the mission of the Minneapolis Urban League is to link African descendants and other people of color to opportunities that result in economic success and prosperity, and effectively advocate for policies that eradicate racial disparities. Learn more at www.mul.org.

About The Minneapolis Foundation

For more than 100 years, The Minneapolis Foundation has connected people, resources, and ideas to improve lives in Minnesota and beyond. The Foundation manages nearly $700 million in assets, providing customized and tax-smart giving solutions that result in the average annual distribution of more than $50 million in grants. The Foundation brings people together to unite behind common goals and spark positive change in our community. Learn more at www.minneapolisfoundation.org.