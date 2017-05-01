$1.2 million will aid development to Blue Line Extension

At their April meeting the Hennepin County Board accepted $1.2 million of federal and local funding to advance transit-oriented development along the future Metro Blue Line Extension (Bottineau Transitway).

Hennepin County will receive $1.1 million from the Federal Transit Administration, with Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley contributing additional funding.

Using grant funding, Hennepin County Community Works will complete the following activities: Help cities update land use policies and zoning ordinances; improve bicycle and pedestrian connections and wayfinding; analyze housing gaps; engage with the community and small businesses; and explore financing strategies

The Metro Blue Line Extension will extend 13 miles from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park and include 11 stations. Find info at hennepin.us/residents/transportation/bottineau-community-works.