Weigh in on the role of neighborhood organizations

The City is holding an upcoming community dialogue about neighborhood organizations; the upcoming community dialog for Northside neighborhoods is on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the northwest corner of Penn and Lowry (outdoors under tent).

The event will explore the services, opportunities and information neighborhood organizations should provide; the characteristics of an effective neighborhood organization; and how neighborhood organizations can empower engagement.

The community dialogue is a first step in developing recommendations for the City Council on the future work of neighborhood organizations through a process of respectful and inclusive community engagement. The meeting will feature small discussions in a café format with food, drinks and friendly dialogue with neighbors and other stakeholders.

For info and to register visit minneapolismn.gov/ncr/WCMSP-192856. Onsite interpreters for Somali, Spanish and Hmong are available throughout the day.