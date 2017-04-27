A local Shingle Creek resident is having his first book of essays published this summer. David LeGault, who has lived in the Shingle Creek Neighborhood since 2010, recently accepted a deal with Outpost19 in San Francisco, CA to publish his book, One Million Maniacs: Beanie Babies, Killer Cars and the Power of Collecting.

This is an exciting collection of essays that converge upon the idea of collecting and how we assign value to tangible things. The publisher, Outpost19 says, “LeGault’s debut is a candid and often very funny look at how we all look for value amidst life’s trash and chaos.”

One Million Maniacs will officially be released in June in both print and e-book copies. It is available for preorder now on Amazon and will also be carried in select bookstores.

LeGault has previously been published in two anthologies, How We Speak to One Another and also Continue? The Boss Fight Books Anthology. LeGault has also published significant works in highly respected literary journals such as Passages North, The Sonora, Ninth Letter, Black Warrior Review and others.

LeGault, his wife Michelle, and their family are currently serving in Prague, Czech Republic as missionaries, but they still maintain a residence in the Shingle Creek Neighborhood.