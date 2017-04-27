Be @ the Capri in May!

Illuminating, inspiring, fun-filled, charged-up and adventurous things are happening at the Capri in May. Take a moment to read through these options and choose which events you want to attend – right here in the neighborhood!

People of all ages, from novices to experienced performers, are welcome to bring their art to our stage during Freedom of Xpression. All types of creative expression are welcome – music, spoken word, dance, poetry, film, visual art, comedy – you name it. Join us as a participant or observer at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1. Desdamona hosts this free event.

First Thursday Films @ the Capri, brought to you by the Minneapolis St. Paul Film Society, presents fine films with great conversation to follow on the first Thursday of every month at the Capri. At 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 you’ll see short films from the African Diaspora, selected from films that were screened at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. Come for the movie and stay for the conversation. Purchase $5 tickets in advance at mspfilm.org or at the door the night of the show.

On Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra presents Xplorchestra! String Shindig! This is a chance for families and children to discover and participate in the captivating world of classical music in a really smart, clever and engaging way. String Shindig is geared especially to children ages 5 to 9 – but all ages will enjoy this wonderful, 50-minute musical journey featuring an SPCO ensemble. Xplorchestra is free but registration is required at thecapritheater.org.

Behold! The Capri Glee! youth and adult choirs, under the direction of Dennis Spears and J.D. Steele, are in concert at the Capri at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. These two groups of singers will raise the roof and raise your spirits with a sparkling selection of gospel and Motown music, Philadelphia sounds, show tunes, Brazilian rhythms and more – and you’ll have plenty of opportunities to sing along with everyone in the theater (not required). The concert is free.

Middle school-age students, are you looking for something to do? Camp Capri Third Saturdays may be just the thing for you! Check it out this month when Carnage and Desdamona get you into beat-boxing and poetry in a big way. Curious? Join us at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. Lunch is provided and the event is free. Register at thecapritheater.org.

How will you choose to Be @ the Capri in May? The Capri is located at 2027 West Broadway. More info at thecapritheater.org or 612-643-2024.