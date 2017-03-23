Students Create ‘Museum’ of History Day projects at North Community High School

Over 500 students from 21 Minneapolis public schools will present their History Day exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances at North Community High School, 1500 James, on Saturday, March 25. The exhibits will be shown from 9 a.m. to noon, and the award ceremony is at 1 p.m. History Day projects are a capstone assignment in the Minneapolis Public Schools’ social studies curriculum, and each school selects projects to advance to the district showcase.

Students in grades 6-12 began with the 2017 theme, “Taking a Stand in History,” and then created projects ranging from an Anwatin Middle School student’s exhibit exploring the 1973 standoff at Wounded Knee to Sanford Middle School students’ performance on the Zoot Suit Riots in Los Angeles. View student projects and participating schools.

Winners at regionals will advance to State History Day on Saturday, April 29, at the University of Minnesota. State winners are eligible to compete at National History Day in Washington, D.C., in June.