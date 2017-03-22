Polars on their way to state…again

The Minneapolis North boys basketball team has advanced to the 2017 Minnesota State High School League’s Class A basketball tournament once again. The Polars begin tournament play against Red Lake on Thursday, March 23, at 11 a.m. The game will be played at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena.

In case anyone has forgotten, the Polars were the Class A basketball champions last year. The win was their first since 2003. North High School, which had been threatened with closure in 2010, has now doubled its enrollment and continues to produce great athletes — and scholars. In 2016, North increased its graduation rate, again, to 81.5 percent. Go Polars!