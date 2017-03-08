NOMI Roots Nourish films series

NOMI Roots, an urban farming non-profit in North Minneapolis, is co-sponsoring the NOURISH films series.

We will come together monthly for a film screening, potluck meal and lively community conversation. Along with Gardening Matters and NOC, we will be screening films related to food, growing and justice. Soup, salad and bread will be served; please bring something to share if you are able. This event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Saint Olaf Church, 2910 Emerson.

Food Chains on March 27

This film focuses on an intrepid and highly lauded group of tomato pickers from Southern Florida – the Coalition of Immokalee Workers or CIW – who are revolutionizing farm labor. Their story is one of hope and promise for the triumph of morality over corporate greed – to ensure a dignified life for farm workers and a more humane, transparent food chain.

For info contact NOMI Roots at nomirootsmn@gmail.