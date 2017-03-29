Neuter your bully dog

Do you live in North Minneapolis and own a bully breed dog that hasn’t been spayed or neutered? The Northside Minnesota Spay Neuter Assistance Program (MN SNAP) is offering 55 free surgeries and rabies vaccinations to bully owners who meet the income qualifications and can provide proof of income and residence. In order to qualify, you must earn less than $45,000 as an individual or less than $60,000 as a family in the past year. Free surgeries will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Why bully breeds? They’re some of the most commonly surrendered pets to Minneapolis Animal Care & Control, and all pets live longer, healthier lives when they’ve been sterilized. Bullies include American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, boxers, bulldogs and any mix of these breeds. To see if you and your dog qualify contact 612-720-8236 or rachel@mnsnap.org.