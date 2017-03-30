It was a Northside celebration

The Northside Celebration, presented by The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Capri Theater, was, indeed, a wonderful celebration of the North Minneapolis community through music, spoken word, poetry and visual art. 1,100 people attended the two concerts at North High School on April 18 and 19. The concerts featured the world premiere of True North for choir and chamber orchestra composed by long-time Northside resident Timothy C. Takach with lyrics by Desdamona. Pictured is the Northside Celebration Choir and SPCO Chamber Orchestra under the direction of G. Philip Shoultz.