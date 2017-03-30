Find out how I-94 Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center construction will affect you

You can learn all about the construction project on Interstate 94, from Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis to Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center, at an open house on Thursday, April 6, from 6-8 p.m. at the Minneapolis Urban League, 2100 Plymouth Ave. N.

The $46.3 million maintenance and preservation project will start this spring – a few parts already started in March – and run through July 2018. It includes resurfacing and repair of nine miles of freeway and repair of 50 bridges that will extend the life of the freeway and bridges 12-15 years.

The project will also replace the lighting and guardrails; repair the drainage system; upgrade ramps to improve accessibility at various intersections; replace sidewalks; replace tunnel railings and tiles; and install an anti-icing system on the roads from westbound I-94 to westbound I-694.

Project construction plan and impact on drivers:

I-94 will be reduced to two lanes of traffic in each direction from Nicollet Ave. to Hwy 55 to allow for bridge repairs (under the bridges). Traffic will be moved to one side of the freeway and then back to the other. Four reduced-width lanes (two for each direction) will be provided in one portal of Lowry Tunnel at a time. Planned timeframe is from May through August 2017.

Large trucks (weighing 9,000 pounds) will be prohibited from the Lowry Tunnel from May through August 2017.

I-94 will be reduced to two, possibly three, lanes in each direction north of Hwy 55 from May through August 2017.

Four weekend directional closures (one direction closed, other direction open) of I-94 will be needed for pavement overlay. Anticipated in August 2017.

During tunnel repair the following ramps will be closed: Eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound I-35W; Eastbound I-394 ramp to Eastbound I-94 closed during eastbound I-94 tunnel repair; Eastbound Hwy 55 ramp to eastbound I-94.

Intermittent ramp closures throughout the project area will be required for pavement repair. Anticipated duration for closures is two weeks.

Southbound Hwy 252 to eastbound I-94 (south of I-694) and westbound I-694 to eastbound I-94 roads will be closed for about two months. Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 100.

Northbound I-35W ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed from May through August 2017. Ramp traffic will be detoured to Hwy 62 and northbound Hwy 100.

Intermittent lane closures will be required.

The open house will also feature opportunities to learn about MnDOT jobs and internship programs, and other MnDOT projects.

Before you venture onto I-94 check out the public open house and check for regular updates/detour maps at mndot.gov/metro/projects/i94brooklyncntr.