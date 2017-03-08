F.A.M.E. Female Artist of Minneapolis Exhibit March 10

This Friday, March 10 from 6-10 p.m. PLOT gallery is hosting F.A.M.E. at its brand new gallery in its near-north Minneapolis location, 167 James N. In the heart of the Glenwood neighborhood, PLOT continues to support local ascending Twin Cities artists by providing a space to create, explore and display their latest creations.

Female Artists of Minneapolis Exhibit is a collection of artwork (including paintings, photography, fashion and furniture), highlighting three artists from vastly different backgrounds and brought together in a symbiotic display. We are excited to have Suki the Saint, Georgie Jones and Tessa Warnke presenting their latest conceptions.