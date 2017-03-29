Caucuses and conventions coming up

There will be Minneapolis City elections on November 7, but in the meantime the major political parties in Minneapolis will be meeting in April to caucus and hold their respective conventions. Most caucuses are held at your neighborhood precinct location – to find yours visit www.gis.leg.mn/iMaps/precincts. You can find general elections info at vote.minneapolismn.gov.

For specific party caucus info: Democrat Party go to mpls.dfl.org/caucus-and convention-info; Republican Party go to mngopcd5.org or mngop.com; Green Party go to mngreens.nationbuilder.com; and Independence Party is at mnip.org. You can also find party info on Facebook.