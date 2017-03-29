Art Lending Library at Folwell Park

The Minneapolis Art Lending Library will host its next lending hours at the Folwell Recreation Center, 1615 Dowling, on Friday, April 28 from 5-8 pm. You are invited to browse the collection of over 100 original works of art, then choose one to take home for free for three months. Lending hours are free and open to all.

During this event you also have the opportunity to participate in an interactive activity led by artist Sarah Agaton Howes. Sarah will demonstrate Makizinikewin, an Ojibwe pucker toe moccasin making technique, and applique beadwork. A family-friendly activity, folks of all ages can learn about creating their own moccasin patterns and bead designs. This activity is free to all who visit during the lending hours. For info visit artlending.org.