SPCO Chamber Music Series at the Capri presents Across the Channel

World-class musicians from the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO) will perform English, French and American gems of the chamber music repertoire at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Capri Theater. Thanks to SPCO’s generosity you can attend this concert, Across the Channel, for free. Simply register for your free tickets, available on a first-come, first served basis, at thecapritheater.org. The Capri is located at 2027 West Broadway.

Across the Channel opens with a Serenade for Flute and Harp by American composer Vincent Persichetti, consisting of eight highly-characterized movements that evoke styles of other times. André Caplet’s Conte fantastique for Harp and String Quartet was inspired by Edgar Allen Poe’s The Masque of the Red Death, and evokes the mood and action of the story in ingenious ways. William Walton’s String Quartet in A Minor closes the program in traditional English fashion.

“We enjoy a tremendous community partnership with the SPCO, demonstrated again by this Chamber Music Series concert at the Capri on March 16 and the Northside Celebration which will be performed at North High on March 18 and 19,” said Capri Director James Scott. “We invite you to experience two extraordinary musical events by joining us for both concerts.”

Individual tickets for Across the Channel may also be purchased for $18 (guaranteed, general seating admission) at thespco.org or call the SPCO box office at 651-291-1144.

Next up, SPCO presents another Xplorchestra concert at the Capri, String Shindig, at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13. This event is geared especially for families with children age 5 to 9 – but all ages will enjoy. More info at thespco.org.