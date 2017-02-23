Northside Housing Fair is your one-stop-shop

Cleveland Neighborhood Association is doing it again! With over 50+ organizations and resource tables under one roof, the Northside Housing Fair will be your one-stop-shop for all housing related needs — “whether you are a renter, homeowner or anything in between,” says Kesha Walker, staff at the Cleveland Neighborhood Association. The 2017 Northside Housing Fair will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucy Craft Laney School at 3333 Penn Ave. N., near the intersection of Penn and Lowry Avenue. This free event will offer services and resources valued at over $2000 to residents completely free of charge. Everyone needs housing–whether you own, rent, or stay with family. The Northside Housing Fair was created to connect neighbors to housing related resources that meet their current needs.

Renters will have an opportunity for free one-on-one consultations with an expert lawyer in housing-related issues from Homeline, a renter hotline. Workshops will be offered around renters rights related to security deposits, repairs, leases and ‘notice to vacate’ will also be available. Spanish speaking staff will be available to answer questions and speak with residents about concerns. Additionally, several organizations specifically providing resources and advice for renters will be at the event, including sponsors like Community Action Partnership of Suburban Hennepin.

Those thinking about buying a home will have lots of resources to choose from with sponsors like Greater Metropolitan Housing Corporation, TCF Bank, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors, and Minnesota Housing Finance Agency—all available to share resources for first time homebuyers and others. Workshops will be available on topics such as How to Get a Mortgage, How to Find a Lender and Benefits of Homeownership. With the opportunity to ask questions and hear from several lenders, realtors and banks all in one location, it’s an event you don’t want to miss.

Current homeowners have plenty to check out as well, with resources on fix-up loans, home energy savings, basic repairs and more. With workshops on Do-It-Yourself Repairs, Justice in Your Home Energy Bills, among others, homeowners of every stripe will want to come out to this event. From contractors to loan programs, legal to neighborhood resources, everyone will be there, including you!

North Minneapolis residents will want to stop by the neighborhood organization tables and meet their neighborhood staff, and many who participate in the Northside Neighborhoods Council. Learn what’s happening in your neighborhood and how you can get involved. We’ll also have resources from several City departments including our ‘gold sponsor’ Minneapolis Neighborhood and Community Relations.

The event is free and open to all, ADA-Accessible, and easily reachable by public transportation via the 19 or 32 bus routes. Children are welcome, with activities for youth provided by sponsor Minneapolis Community Education. Thanks to event sponsors, Asian Media Access and the Camden Lions, all who attend will receive a free lunch and get a chance to receive raffle prizes just for attending! Additional concessions will be available with profits going to local programs.

As a free community event, the Northside Housing Fair leverages community groups and volunteers to make the events a success. If you are interested in volunteering for a couple hours at the event (there’s a free t-shirt in it for you!), visit NorthHousingFair.com or contact 612-588-1155. Media Sponsors KMOJ 89.9 Radio, NorthNews, and KFAI Radio are ensuring all North Minneapolis residents know about this great opportunity.

Sponsors and vendors still have a chance to get a table at the event; contact 612-588-1155 or Kesha@clevelandneighborhood.org, or visit NorthHousingFair.com. Must be registered by March 1 to be on all print promotion included with sponsorship. For a complete list of vendors and sponsors visit our website.

Submitted by Ariah Fine and Kristel Porter