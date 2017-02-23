The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO), the Capri Theater and Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church present “Northside Celebration” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at North High, 1500 James. The two collaborative concerts will celebrate our Northside community through music. Tickets are free but reservations are required; contact thespco.org/northside or 651-291-1144.

The centerpiece of the concerts will be the world premiere of True North, a work for choir and chamber orchestra commissioned by the SPCO for the Northside Celebration, composed by Northside resident Timothy C. Takach, with lyrics by spoken word and hip-hop artist Desdamona. Desdamona’s lyrics were inspired by writings of students in the Capri After School Theater (CAST) Program, as well as students from PYC Arts & Technology High School. Narration and readings of stories, reflections and poetry by Northside artists will be woven throughout the musical selections.

The 90-minute concerts will also feature performances by a specially formed Northside Celebration Choir made up of singers from Fellowship and other Northside church choirs, directed by Fellowship’s Minister of Music, Sanford Moore. In addition, an ensemble of SPCO musicians will perform Strum by acclaimed American composer Jessie Montgomery.

A reception will be held after each concert, and the church atrium will feature an exhibit of Bill Cottman’s photos that artfully depict life in North Minneapolis. More info: thecapritheater.org and thespco.org/northside.