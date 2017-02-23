Improvements coming to rec centers

This spring rehabilitation projects will get underway at 26 recreation centers throughout the city, improving the accessibility of their restrooms and exterior doorways. This includes Creekview, Farview, Folwell, Webber, Harrison, North Commons and North Commons Water Parks.

These are the first rehabilitation projects to roll out as part of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s (MPRB) 20-Year Neighborhood Park Plan (NPP20). They involve work to adjust and correct amenities in restrooms; and to adjust clearances, slopes, level changes and doors at main entrances and other exterior doorways. About two weeks before a project begins, signs will be posted at recreation centers to notify visitors.

Throughout 2017, additional NPP20 rehabilitation projects will be announced as workplans and schedules are finalized. These include repair and replacement of building roofs; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; park lighting and more.

Thanks to NPP20 funding, the six-year budget for rehabilitation in neighborhood parks has increased from less than $4 million to $25 million. An overview of the expanded NPP20 rehabilitation program is available at minneapolisparks.org/NPP20, and includes info on how projects are identified and prioritized throughout the neighborhood park system.

About the 20-Year Neighborhood Park Plan (NPP20): A 2016 agreement between the MPRB and the City of Minneapolis, NPP20 ensures $11 million in additional, annual funding to revitalize neighborhood parks and address racial and economic equity. NPP20 funding is dedicated to increased maintenance in all parks ($3 million/year), as well as rehabilitation projects and capital investments such as playgrounds, pools, athletic fields and recreation centers ($8 million/year). Find more info at minneapolisparks.org/NPP20.