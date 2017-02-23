Get a tree for your yard for only $25!

Trees in the Camden Community were hit hard by the tornado in May 2011, and as a result we have a “lower than average” tree canopy compared to other areas of the City. Due to this Tree Trust, is offering Camden property owners a chance to order a tree for only $25, earlier than other folks in Minneapolis. You are able to order a tree for your property starting on Monday, March 6 at 9 a.m. and continuing through Sunday, March 12.

Take advantage of this great opportunity to increase the tree canopy in our area, and increase the value of your property while enjoying the benefits of cleaner air and water.

There are 15 different varieties of trees to choose from. Go to treetrust.org and check out all the beautiful trees – and pick the right one for your yard. For more info on the tree sales visit treetrust.org or call the Tree Trust office at 952-767-3880.