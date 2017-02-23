Camden Care Center becomes Victory Health + Rehabilitation Center

Camden Care Center, 512 49th Ave., is now Victory Health + Rehabilitation Center. For many years, Victory Health + Rehabilitation Center has been a vital long-term care and rehabilitation facility and with its new name, that legacy endures. The name reflects the care center’s deep ties to the community and a well-known local landmark: Victory Memorial Drive.

“As Victory Health Care + Rehabilitation Center we continue a positive new chapter of growth for our facility and the community we serve,” executive director Shelley Solberg said. “We take great pride in our role in the greater Minneapolis community, and as Victory Health Care + Rehabilitation Center we retain our commitment to care while honoring our community. Victory Health Care + Rehabilitation Center’s range of services, specialized care and dedicated staff make our facility a great choice for short-term rehabilitation or long-term care.”

Victory Memorial Drive, which runs through the neighborhood, is a parkway dedicated to World War I Hennepin County soldiers, sailors and nurses. The Center’s renaming is part of Victory Health + Rehabilitation’s recent revitalization which includes new leadership, management and infrastructure improvements.

Victory Health + Rehabilitation Center will also now serve as a preferred provider for Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC). Together, Victory and HCMC will collaborate on best-practices to ensure quality care plans, follow evidence-based best practices for training and documentation, and minimize the likelihood of patient re-hospitalization.

“As a preferred provider for Hennepin County Medical Center, Victory Health + Rehabilitation Center has an opportunity to expand our reach, re-commit to the highest standards of training and quality, and better serve the greater Minneapolis community,” Solberg added.

Victory Health + Rehabilitation Center is an 87-bed long-term care residence in North Minneapolis. It offers a range of services, from short-term rehabilitation to long-term care. The facility prides itself on being well integrated with the Minneapolis community including shopping, churches and medical care. Its services include welcoming amenities, skilled nursing, and a healing environment for focused rehabilitation. The facility will continue to specialize in pulmonary, cardio and orthopedics.

Victory Health + Rehabilitation Center is amid a major transformation. Victory’s facility will soon undergo a $1million-plus renovation. It also recently named a new medical director and executive director.

Victory Health + Rehabilitation Center is managed by locally-headquartered Health Dimensions Group (HDG). HDG offers industry-leading expertise in post-acute and senior care management and consulting services. For info on Victory Health + Rehabilitation Center visit victoryhealthrehab.com.