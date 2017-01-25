Work on I-94 will mean closures

Yes, I-94 is set for some long overdue improvements beginning this spring – but that also means some frustration for most of the folks who live in Camden, whether you drive or not. Traffic staging is in development. Specific information about road, bridge and ramp closures will be posted as it becomes available. Here’s a summary of the work and impacts:

Summary of the work: Resurfacing about nine miles of pavement on I-94 between Nicollet Ave. in Minneapolis and Shingle Creek Prkwy in Brooklyn Center; repairing 50 bridges on or over I-94; reconstructing westbound I-94 bridge deck over Hwy 252 in Brooklyn Center; repairing tile in (I-94) Lowry and Portland Avenue tunnels; replacing guardrail; and improving drainage and concrete barrier in areas.

Traffic impacts: Weekend closures of I-94 (some will be needed); short-term and long-term bridge and ramp closures; periodic, off-peak lane closures on I-94; the interstate will be reduced to two lanes both directions from May to August; one side of the Lowry Hill Tunnel will be closed from May to August and the speed limit will be reduced to 30 mph; one side of I-94 will be closed for four weekends in August; and Hwy 252 south will be closed for up to three months at the I-94 bridge.