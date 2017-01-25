The Cleveland Neighborhood Association is hosting the Northside Housing Fair on March 18 to connect North Minneapolis residents with resources to meet their housing needs. The Housing Fair will be a one-stop-shop for every housing-related resource Northside residents might be looking for. From contractors to loan programs, legal to neighborhood resources, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a renter or a homeowner!

The 2017 Northside Housing Fair will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucy Craft Laney School at 3333 Penn Ave. N, near the intersection of Penn and Lowry Avenues.

Educational mini-workshops from vendors will be scheduled throughout the day as well as activities for kids. The event is free and open to all, ADA-Accessible, and easily reachable by taking the 19 or 32 bus routes.

As a free community event, the Northside Housing Fair leverages community groups and volunteers to make the events a success. If you are interested in volunteering for a couple hours at the event visit NorthsideHousingFair.com or contact 612-588-1155. Sponsors and vendors may still have a chance to get a table at the event by calling 612-588-1155.