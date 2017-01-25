Home / News / Northside Housing Fair

The Cleveland Neighborhood Association is hosting the Northside Housing Fair on March 18 to connect North Minneapolis residents with resources to meet their housing needs. The Housing Fair will be a one-stop-shop for every housing-related resource Northside residents might be looking for. From contractors to loan programs, legal to neighborhood resources, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a renter or a homeowner!

The 2017 Northside Housing Fair will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucy Craft Laney School at 3333 Penn Ave. N, near the intersection of Penn and Lowry Avenues.

Educational mini-workshops from vendors will be scheduled throughout the day as well as activities for kids. The event is free and open to all, ADA-Accessible, and easily reachable by taking the 19 or 32 bus routes.

As a free community event, the Northside Housing Fair leverages community groups and volunteers to make the events a success. If you are interested in volunteering for a couple hours at the event visit NorthsideHousingFair.com or contact 612-588-1155.  Sponsors and vendors may still have a chance to get a table at the event by calling 612-588-1155.

 