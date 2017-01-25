Northern Metal the only polluter?

I am quite familiar with the Northside area, and so would like to voice my opinion on the article about Northern Metals in the January Camden News. First of all this area has always been the hub for the transport and recycling of metals, and whatever else such as grains and more goods going down the river. Then came much more pollution by large trucks…and I-94! And what about the trains that hold us up all along the tracks in Camden, idling exhaust fumes, especially on Lyndale.

I have asthma and am 66+ years. I have been in North Minneapolis since 1974. We can all do a little bit on our own. Grow more trees! Get out and pick up the trash in your neighborhood and quite nagging, but keep adding ideas that can or will work.

Rita Edgar, Webber-Camden