Musical Visions: Free family-friendly orchestra and jazz concert

“Musical Visions” will be performed by the Hopewell Community Orchestra and Hopewell Jazz Ensemble on Thursday, February 9, 7 p.m. at North United Methodist Church, 4350 Fremont. The two ensembles are intergenerational community music groups which are open to anyone who would like to participate.

The concert is comprised of songs which tell stories through instrumental music. There will be a variety of pieces from Paul Desmond and Dave Brubeck’s Take 5 to Modest Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain. This music, typically called program music, is music written to evoke visual images in the listener and create the sound of events. In addition to the musical images, we will present a slideshow of artwork and visual images related to the music. The concert is open to the community and is free to attend! Donations to Hopewell Music to keep this historical program going are always welcome and appreciated.

At the concert there will also be information and registration forms available for our lesson and ensemble programs and early childhood classes. We teach a large variety of instruments, such as drum set, percussion, piano, voice, guitar, woodwinds and brass, and have eight different ensembles! All programs have openings and are accepting new students. Our lesson fees, instrument rental, and class fees are based on a sliding scale; income verification of a federal lunch letter or taxes are required to receive a full or partial scholarship. Find more info at hopewellmusic.com or call 612-466-0696.