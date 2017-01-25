Free tax help for low-income folks

With tax season right around the corner, Prepare + Prosper (P+P) encourages low-income individuals and families to save money this tax season by filing their taxes for free to get their maximum refund.

From now until April 15, P+P’s IRS-certified volunteers work one-on-one with taxpayers to help them claim all the credits they’ve earned. The nonprofit also provides financial services to help people save some of their refund, get connected to financial coaching, and answer money-related questions.

Individuals with an annual income $35,000 or less and families and self-employed taxpayers with an annual income $55,000 or less in 2016 are eligible to file their taxes for free.

On the Northside you can get free tax help by appointment at the Minneapolis Urban League 2100 Plymouth Avenue N. For walk-ins, first come first served, go to East Side Neighborhood Services: 1700 2nd St. NE.

P+P tax sites are open at varying times until April 15. For list of times or to make appointment, go to prepareandprosper.org or call 651-287-0187.

What other services are offered at the tax site? Taxpayers can open a savings account, start a myRA retirement account, purchase a U.S. savings, pull their credit score, and signup for P+P’s free financial coaching program. Taxpayers can also apply for an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) at the P+P main office. Spanish and ASL interpreters are available at the P+P main office, and Hmong interpreters at Eastside Financial Center.