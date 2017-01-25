Cookie Cart’s Valentine’s Sweetheart Packages feature cookies and CityKid Java™ Double Dutch Cocoa

Cookie Cart, the award-winning North Minneapolis nonprofit bakery, has partnered with CityKid Java to introduce two new limited-time holiday gift sets called “Sweetheart Packages” for Valentine’s Day, each offering the bakery’s cookies and a 10-ounce CityKid Java Double Dutch Cocoa, along with a personalized note from the giver. Like Cookie Cart, CityKid Java gives teens their first work experience and empowers them through programming and mentoring to teach them life and leadership skills. Now through February 14, the bakery is also offering a sweet deal with a discount of 10 percent off Valentine’s cookies and traditional varieties when a customer uses the coupon code “Sweetheart2017” when purchasing online or in person at the bakery. The discount is not applicable to the Sweetheart Packages.

Valentine’s cookies from Cookie Cart are a sweet way to bring a smile to recipients while also supporting the enrichment and empowerment of urban teens. The Valentine’s discount is 10 percent off an order of specially decorated Valentine’s cookies or traditional varieties (the discount doesn’t apply to Sweetheart Packages). Cookie Cart’s decorated cookies are sugar cookies with frosting — the traditional cookie varieties include chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, M & M, double chocolate chip, ginger snap, peanut butter and coconut toffee. Regular pricing is $16 per dozen for decorated cookies and $10 per dozen for traditional varieties. Custom-decorated cookies are also available at $20 per dozen.

The Cookie Cart Sweetheart Package includes one dozen decorated cookies with a 10-ounce bag of CityKid Java Double Dutch Cocoa and a personalized note from the giver for $20 (or $35 including local delivery anywhere in the Twin Cities Metro or shipping nationwide). The Deluxe Sweetheart Package includes one dozen decorated and one dozen double chocolate chip cookies with the CityKid Java cocoa and a personalized note for $30 (or $45 including local delivery anywhere in the Twin Cities Metro or shipping nationwide). Find info about the Sweetheart Packages and other Cookie Cart gift items at shop.cookiecart.org/collections/featured-product. For info about CityKid Java, a program of Urban Ventures visit urbanventures.org/citykid-java.

Cookie Cart will deliver Valentine’s cookies and the Sweetheart Packages anywhere in the Twin Cities Metro for orders placed by February 11. The bakery also ships anywhere in the world – shipping throughout the United States is $15 via the USPS Priority Mail service; international shipping, using the USPS Express Mail service, is $50. Ordering deadlines for national and international shipping can be confirmed by contacting the bakery.

Cookie Cart’s cookies may be purchased in the bakery’s retail space or customers can order online at cookiecart.org. Cookie Cart is located at 1119 West Broadway Ave. Bakery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Cookies can also be ordered by phone by calling the bakery at 612-521-0855.

Cookie Cart employs and empowers urban teens by providing them with lasting and meaningful work, and life and leadership skills through experience and training in an urban nonprofit bakery. The bakery was founded in 1988 by the late Sister Jean Thuerauf who years earlier had begun baking cookies with the neighborhood teens and helping them with their homework in her North Minneapolis kitchen. The bakery opening was the realization of her dream to provide a safe, secure, creative and engaging space for area teens. In 2010 the organization served 100 teens and now Cookie Cart’s Minneapolis location serves approximately 200 teens each year.