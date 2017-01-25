Chamber Music Series presents Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO) brings another exquisite chamber music concert to the Capri Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 16 – and thanks to SPCO’s generosity, you can see this concert for free. Register for your free tickets, available on a first-come, first served basis, at thecapritheater.org. The Capri is located at 2027 West Broadway.

February’s concert features selections from iconic and youthful works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and emerging American composer Jessie Montgomery. Danish master Carl Nielsen’s neo-classical Quintet offers the SPCO winds an opportunity to shine with beautiful, idiomatic wind writing that serves as the perfect complement to the virtuosic string chamber works on the program. Note that this program will feature selected movements from each work, not the work in its entirety.

“The SPCO concerts at the Capri are always a celebration – not only of great music in this treasured theater, but also our seven-year partnership with SPCO,” said Capri Director James Scott. “We hope you’ll come hear this concert in February and will also join us for the Northside Celebration, another fine example of SPCO’s commitment to our community, on March 18 and 19.”

Tickets for Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings may also be purchased for $18 (guaranteed, general seating admission) at thespco.org or call the SPCO box office at 651-291-1144. This is the second of three concerts in SPCO’s 2016-17 Chamber Music Series @ the Capri. For more info visit thecapritheater.org or call 612-643-2024.