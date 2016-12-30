The weather was not frightful, and this year there was snow, and the evening was delightful for the 19th Annual Holiday on 44th celebration on December 2. All along 44th Avenue from Morgan to Upton folks enjoyed free horse-drawn hayrides, pony rides, fire jugglers, Patrick Henry Marching Band, ice sculpturing, wood carving and roasting marshmallows over fire pits. Businesses all along the avenue offered goodies, entertainment and great deals.

Inside Patrick Henry folks were treated to choruses, drum and dance, robotics, face painters, and “make and take” gingerbread houses. Lots of people did some holiday shopping at the huge arts and crafts fair and big silent auction. Inside Loring School more free entertainment included a variety show with dancers, face painting, interactive dance party and royal guard.

Photos courtesy of Tammy Rose and Ann Moe.