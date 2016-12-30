Get to NOMI and get nourished

NOMI Roots, an urban farming nonprofit in North Minneapolis, is co-sponsoring the NOURISH films series.

During the coldest months, we will come together monthly for a film screening, potluck meal and lively community conversation. Along with Gardening Matters and NOC, we will screen three different films, all related to food, growing and justice. Soup, salad and bread will be served; bring something to share if you are able. Each screening is from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Saint Olaf Church, 2910 Emerson Ave. N.

Urban Fruit on January 23

The story of a handful of diverse city dwellers growing food in Los Angeles intent to reclaim a skill that has been lost to the industrial food complex. We witness their struggles with the city, their families, nature and themselves.

Edible City on February 27

Meet a diverse cast of San Francisco growers who are challenging the paradigm of our broken food system. The film digs deep into their unique perspectives and transformative work, finding inspirational, grass-roots solutions based on growing local food systems and economies

Food Chains on March 27

This film focuses on an intrepid and highly lauded group of tomato pickers from Southern Florida – the Coalition of Immokalee Workers or CIW – who are revolutionizing farm labor. Their story is one of hope and promise for the triumph of morality over corporate greed – to ensure a dignified life for farm workers and a more humane, transparent food chain.

For info contact NOMI Roots at nomirootsmn@gmail or 612-821-2358.